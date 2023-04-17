Update On Who CM Punk May Feud With When He Makes AEW Return

During the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Andrew Zarian revealed The Elite has "no intention" of working with CM Punk when he returns to the promotion:

“He [Punk] had recently said he wants to return to AEW and he wants to make it work. The issue here is he’s willing to work with The Elite members. I know as of the time I was told and early this week, there was no intention on the other side. Maybe Kenny a little bit more than The Bucks but they do not want to work with him. There’s been no dialogue between the two sides either about sitting down and making this work.”

Zarian explained Jericho, who also has had beef with Punk could be the one to step in the ring with him on his return:

“The way it was alluded to me is that the programme will probably be Punk and Jericho in some capacity. I don’t know if FTR’s involved or the Jericho Appreciation Society is involved…He’s [Jericho] willing to make this work.”