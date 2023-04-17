WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nick Aldis Makes IMPACT Wrestling Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

Nick Aldis Makes IMPACT Wrestling Return

Nick Aldis is back in IMPACT Wrestling!

During the IMPACT Rebellion 2023 pay-per-view, KUSHIDA faced Steve Maclin in a match that would crown a new IMPACT World Champion after Josh Alexander relinquished the title due to an injury.

Before the match, Nick Aldis came to ringside and joined the broadcast team. He announced that “the deal was done”, and he was back in IMPACT Wrestling.

The British wrestler also stated that he has his sights on becoming IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. 

Aldis previously worked for TNA Wrestling from 2008-2015, and also briefly in 2017. He also made a one-time return during the IMPACT Multiverse of Matches 2022. He is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time TNA World Tag Champion.


