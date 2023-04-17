New IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts and World Champion Crowned

During Sunday's IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view, a new Knockouts and World Champion Champion were crowned.

After a lengthy match with lots of near falls, Purrazzo won the Knockouts title after setting up Grace and hitting her with the Queen's Gambit finisher. The title had been vacated by Mickie James due to injury.

Later in the night, a new IMPACT World Champion was crowned.

Steve Maclin defeated KUSHIDA to win the World Title that was vacated by Josh Alexander due to injury. KUSHIDA at one point almost had the match won with the Hoverboard Lock but Maclin was able to break free and win the match with the KIA finisher.

Maclin wanted the title to be presented to him by Scott D'Amore which he did but as D'Amore turned around, he was laid out by Maclin. Following that, Nick Aldis who returned to the company left the commentary table and confronted Maclin.

Maclin vs. Aldis looks set for a future event.