Will Ospreay Medically Cleared to Compete

Following recent shoulder injury, 1PW has announced that Will Ospreay has been medically cleared and will be able to compete at 1PW’s All or Nothing event on April 22. Ospreay suffered a shoulder injury earlier in March which forced him to put out of the New Japan Cup Tournament.

At All or Nothing, Ospreay will go up against Bobby Fish to earn a title shot for the new 1PW World Champion.

“We have been in constant communication with @WillOspreay and can now confirm that he is cleared to compete at ALL OR NOTHING on April 22nd! Will takes on Undisputed Era’s @theBobbyFish for a shot at becoming the new 1PW World Champion!”

