Grayson Waller Effect Segment Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

Carmelo Hayes will join the Grayson Waller Effect on this week’s WWE NXT on USA Network.

WWE announced on Sunday that Hayes will appear on Waller’s talk show for a segment this Tuesday ahead of their NXT Championship match at NXT Spring Breakin’.

Below is the updated card:

- NXT Tag Championship: Gallus (c) vs. The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers

- NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey

- Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

- The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Carmelo Hayes