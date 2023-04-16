WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hiroshi Tanahashi and TJP Pulled From Tonight’s NJPW Collision In Philadelphia Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

NJPW has announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi and TJP have both been pulled from this evening’s Collision in Philadelphia event.

 
Tanahashi suffered an undisclosed injury at last night’s Capital Collision event and TJP had travel issues that will keep him from attending. The company will now go forward with a NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title match between Aussie Open, and Tomohiro Ishii and Lio Rush.

The company issued an official press release:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, who was scheduled to tag with Lio Rush and Tomohiro Ishii against Aussie Open and TJP tonight in Philadelphia, sustained an injury during Capital Collision Saturday and will be unable to compete.

Additionally, TJP is unable to attend due to travel issues.

We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tanahashi and TJP wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

In the wake of this news, Aussie Open have agreed to defend their STRONG Openweight Tag team Championships.


