The Monster Factory Announce James Pasquale Has Passed Away

James Pasquale, better known as Jimmy the Jester on the independent scene has sadly passed away. The Monster Factory announced the sad news on social media.

The New Jersey-based fighter is reported to have passed away after suffering serious injuries in a collision.

The statement by the promotion read:

James Pasquale, 34, a professional wrestler on the independent circuit, and a gymnastics coach passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his home in Monroe Twp, NJ.

Born in Easton, PA, Jimmy was raised in White Twp, outside Belvidere, NJ, where he was a 2006 graduate of Belvidere High School. Following high school, he attended Warren County Community College, working towards a degree in Criminal Justice.

In 2005, Jimmy joined the Screen Actors Guild (SAG/AFTRA) where he did local plays, commercials, and small parts in TV, and movies. In between acting and wrestling, he performed stand-up comedy at clubs in NJ.

In 2004, Jimmy spent the summer working at his aunt’s business, Ace Gymnastics where coaching became another passion of his where he excelled at training boys, men, and Special Olympics team gymnasts. He also loved coaching and tumbling cheerleaders enabling them to be their best right up to this week.

Around 2007, Jimmy began training at the Monster Factory Professional Wrestling Training Center under the guidance of Danny Cage, which quickly became his life.

In 2019, he became a Professional Wrestler, known to most as “Jimmy the Jester”. He also wrestled in various promotions, including Titan Championship Wrestling Entertainment, Stand Alone Wrestling, Lucha Riot, WWWA, and Atomic Championship Wrestling.

Looking always to stay fit, Jimmy enjoyed working out at any gym near him, and got his mom Rose to go along many times as her trainer to get her to live a healthier lifestyle.

His Facebook page is filled with so many tributes and memories that his family especially his mom, found some comfort and peace knowing how loved he was by so many. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone out that needed it. His personality was a mix of “if Robin Williams and a wrestler had a child together”. Jimmy was someone who could fill a room, the life of the party, and larger than life. Funny, loud, and always ready to make people laugh.

Jimmy is survived by his mother, Rose Pasquale Emmons, and her husband Edward, his step-brother Jesse Emmons, and his two favorite companions, his dogs, Holley and Nixen.

He was predeceased by his dad Andrew Palmer.

A visitation will be held at the Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 4 PM – 7PM.

A gathering of friends and family will follow at Carpaccio Ristorante, 651 Bound Brook Road, (Rt. 28), Middlesex, NJ 08846

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of James Pasquale