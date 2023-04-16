WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (4/15/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (4/15/23)

WWE hosted a Saturday Night's Main Event in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Saturday. Check out the full results from the show below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Cody Rhodes came out and said he wasn’t cleared to compete, but Imperium attacked him. Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens made the save and Rhodes said he didn’t care if he was cleared, demanding a six man tag match.

- Shinsuke Nakamura def. The Miz

- Ricochet & Braun Strowman def. The Viking Raiders

- Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar

- Piper Niven def. Chelsea Green and Shotzi

- Bobby Lashley def. Austin Theory via DQ

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Piper Niven and Asuka

- Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle def. Imperium

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #saturday nights main event #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81584/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer