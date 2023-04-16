WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (4/15/23)

WWE hosted a Saturday Night's Main Event in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Saturday. Check out the full results from the show below, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Cody Rhodes came out and said he wasn’t cleared to compete, but Imperium attacked him. Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens made the save and Rhodes said he didn’t care if he was cleared, demanding a six man tag match.

- Shinsuke Nakamura def. The Miz

- Ricochet & Braun Strowman def. The Viking Raiders

- Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar

- Piper Niven def. Chelsea Green and Shotzi

- Bobby Lashley def. Austin Theory via DQ

- Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Piper Niven and Asuka

- Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle def. Imperium