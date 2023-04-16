Latest On Santana's AEW Stauts

Santana hasn't been seen on AEW television for a long while and many are wondering about his current status with the promotion. The former LAX member suffered an ACL injury during the Blood & Guts II match on the June 29 2022 edition of Dynamite.

Fightful Select reports The former LAX member is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling and has been paid through the duration of his injury.

The reports notes, that if Santana’s deal expired last September (which was never confirmed) then AEW could have extended it due to time missed through injury. Tony Khan is apparently adamant that injured talent will be paid whilst on the shelf.