Name Of AEW's Rumored Saturday TV Show Possibly Revealed

A third weekly AEW television is rumored to be launching soon and the name for the show might have been revealed.

A report from Fightful Select reveals the rumored AEW Saturday wrestling show will be called "AEW Collision." The report also notes the show will have a 2-hour runtime in a primetime slot.

It is also being reported that "Collision" will likely feature the return of CM Punk, if it doesn't happen on AEW Rampage the night before. It remains unclear when "Collison" will debut at this time.

There is a mixed reaction right now to a third AEW show, with some viewing it as a chance for further exposure, while others think it will be overkill for the company.

