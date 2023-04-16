WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Name Of AEW's Rumored Saturday TV Show Possibly Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

Name Of AEW's Rumored Saturday TV Show Possibly Revealed

A third weekly AEW television is rumored to be launching soon and the name for the show might have been revealed.

A report from Fightful Select reveals the rumored AEW Saturday wrestling show will be called "AEW Collision." The report also notes the show will have a 2-hour runtime in a primetime slot.

It is also being reported that "Collision" will likely feature the return of CM Punk, if it doesn't happen on AEW Rampage the night before. It remains unclear when "Collison" will debut at this time.

There is a mixed reaction right now to a third AEW show, with some viewing it as a chance for further exposure, while others think it will be overkill for the company.

We'll keep you updated.

Would CM Punk Be Welcomed Back To AEW?

WNS Podcast Episode #529 - CM Punk Return? - This week we discuss injuries, departures, and returns. Would CM Punk be welcomed back to AEW? [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 16, 2023 11:16AM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81581/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer