WWE NXT NXT Live Event Results (4/15/23)

WWE hosted an NXT Live event on Saturday night from Gainesville, Florida. Check out the results below:
- Ilja Dragunov defeated Javier Bernal
- Gigi Dolin defeated Tatum Paxley
- Noam Dar defeated Myles Borne
- NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Edris Enofe defeated Oro Mensah, Tank Ledger and Bryson Montana
- Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer & Malik Bladedefeated Drew Dulak, Charlie Dempsey & Tavion Heights
- Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen defeated Odyssey Jones & Quincy Elliot
- Roxanne Perez, Valentina Feroz & Lea Mitchell defeated Zoey Stark, Tifanny Stratton & Monika Klisara
- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Indi Hartwell defeated Cora Jade and Thea Hail
- NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee defeated Edris Enofe
