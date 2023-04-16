WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT NXT Live Event Results (4/15/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

WWE hosted an NXT Live event on Saturday night from Gainesville, Florida. Check out the results below:

- Ilja Dragunov defeated Javier Bernal

- Gigi Dolin defeated Tatum Paxley

- Noam Dar defeated Myles Borne

- NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Edris Enofe defeated Oro Mensah, Tank Ledger and Bryson Montana

- Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer & Malik Bladedefeated Drew Dulak, Charlie Dempsey & Tavion Heights

- Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen defeated Odyssey Jones & Quincy Elliot

- Roxanne Perez, Valentina Feroz & Lea Mitchell defeated Zoey Stark, Tifanny Stratton & Monika Klisara

- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Indi Hartwell defeated Cora Jade and Thea Hail

- NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee defeated Edris Enofe


