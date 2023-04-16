WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW I Can’t Feel My Face Results (4/15/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

GCW hosted their "I Can’t Feel My Face" event on Saturday night from Sauget, Illinois, check out the full event results below:

- Blake Christian defeated Dan The Dad

- Calvin Tankman defeated Shane Mercer

- Tony Deppen defeated Shazza McKenzie

- Shigehiro Irie defeated Bryan Keith

- Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy defeated Jimmy Lloyd & The Second Gear Crew

- Bang Bros defeated Jake Lander & Kevin Lee Davidson

- GCW World Championship Hardcore Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Cole Radrick

- Myron Reed & The East West Express defeated Gringo Loco & Komander

- The Rejects defeated Los Macizos


