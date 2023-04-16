GCW I Can’t Feel My Face Results (4/15/23)

GCW hosted their "I Can’t Feel My Face" event on Saturday night from Sauget, Illinois, check out the full event results below:
- Blake Christian defeated Dan The Dad
- Calvin Tankman defeated Shane Mercer
- Tony Deppen defeated Shazza McKenzie
- Shigehiro Irie defeated Bryan Keith
- Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy defeated Jimmy Lloyd & The Second Gear Crew
- Bang Bros defeated Jake Lander & Kevin Lee Davidson
- GCW World Championship Hardcore Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Cole Radrick
- Myron Reed & The East West Express defeated Gringo Loco & Komander
- The Rejects defeated Los Macizos
#GCWFace @Shazza_McKenzie @Tony_Deppen pic.twitter.com/r4E3PzVBzh— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 16, 2023
.@_BlakeChristian catches Dan with a back handspring kick! #GCWFace @GCWrestling_— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) April 16, 2023
▶️https://t.co/R8uqWJ8zZd pic.twitter.com/yhMlDalvdt
this angle is so killer@mashaslamovich @ColeRadrick @GCWrestling_ #GCWFace pic.twitter.com/ul0OY5VG4w— dalt (@fckdalt) April 16, 2023
