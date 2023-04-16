WWE “Top 10” Looks At The Numerous Times The Ring Got Wrecked

WWE has a new "Top 10" list on YouTube, this time featuring some of the best moments when the ring got wrecked by superstars. The list includes the Nexus tearing the ring apart, Brock Lesnar raising the ring with a tractor, Kane choke-slamming Undertaker through the ring, and more!

10. The Nexus Tear Apart The Ring

9. The Ring Ropes Snap on Yokozuna

8. Kevin Nash Powerbombs Jeff Jarrett

7. The Giant Collapses The Ring

6. Kane Chokeslams Undertaker

5. Bam Bam Bigelow Backdrops Taz

4. Undertaker Chokeslams Edge

3. Triple H Backdrops Mick Foley

2. Brock Lesnar Raises The Ring With A Tractor

1. Braun Strowman Superplexes Big Show