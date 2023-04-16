WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE “Top 10” Looks At The Numerous Times The Ring Got Wrecked

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

WWE has a new "Top 10" list on YouTube, this time featuring some of the best moments when the ring got wrecked by superstars. The list includes the Nexus tearing the ring apart, Brock Lesnar raising the ring with a tractor, Kane choke-slamming Undertaker through the ring, and more!

10. The Nexus Tear Apart The Ring
9. The Ring Ropes Snap on Yokozuna
8. Kevin Nash Powerbombs Jeff Jarrett
7. The Giant Collapses The Ring
6. Kane Chokeslams Undertaker
5. Bam Bam Bigelow Backdrops Taz
4. Undertaker Chokeslams Edge
3. Triple H Backdrops Mick Foley
2. Brock Lesnar Raises The Ring With A Tractor
1. Braun Strowman Superplexes Big Show


