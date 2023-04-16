Update On The Whereabouts Of Johnny Gargano

If you've been wondering why Johnny Gargano has been absent from WWE television of late there is a good reason.
Gargano was last seen during the NXT Stand and Deliver event winning a match against Grayson Waller.
Gargano had been working with a grade two AC sprain which occurred back in December 2022. Fightful Select reports that Gargano re-aggravated the shoulder injury recently and the injury got worse after returning at the Royal Rumble, and during his NXT match with Waller, he was "severely hampered and using one arm."
WWE is hopeful with some time out and physio he won't need surgery.
