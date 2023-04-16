WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling presents Rebellion 2023 tonight at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Steve Maclin vs. KUSHIDA to crown a new IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion will main event the show. Below is the final card

Vacant IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship Match
Steve Maclin vs. KUSHIDA

Vacant IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match
Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT Tag Team Championship Ultimate X Match
Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

Ten Man Hardcore War Match
Bully Ray & Kenny King & Moose & Brian Myers & Masha Slamovich vs. Tommy Dreamer & Bhupinder Gujjar & Killer Kelly & Yuya Uemura & Frankie Kazarian.

IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship Match
Trey Miguel (c) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham.

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match
The Coven (c) vs. The Death Dollz

Six-Man Tag Team Match Match
The Design vs. IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango & Santino Marella.

Last Rites Match
Eddie Edwards vs. PCO

Tag Team Match
Heath & Rhino vs. Champagne Singh & Mahabali Shera.


