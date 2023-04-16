Final Card For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion PPV

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling presents Rebellion 2023 tonight at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Steve Maclin vs. KUSHIDA to crown a new IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion will main event the show. Below is the final card

Vacant IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship Match

Steve Maclin vs. KUSHIDA

Vacant IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT Tag Team Championship Ultimate X Match

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

Ten Man Hardcore War Match

Bully Ray & Kenny King & Moose & Brian Myers & Masha Slamovich vs. Tommy Dreamer & Bhupinder Gujjar & Killer Kelly & Yuya Uemura & Frankie Kazarian.

IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship Match

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham.

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match

The Coven (c) vs. The Death Dollz

Six-Man Tag Team Match Match

The Design vs. IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango & Santino Marella.

Last Rites Match

Eddie Edwards vs. PCO

Tag Team Match

Heath & Rhino vs. Champagne Singh & Mahabali Shera.