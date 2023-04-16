WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE "Open For Business" In Regard To New Sponsorship Presentation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 16, 2023

WWE is reportedly "open for business" in regards to placement of sponsorship inside or around the ring.

WWE has been trialing advertisements around the ring in recent months, such as at the Royal Rumble when Bray Wyatt went up against LA Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew "Pitch Black Match" that was used to promote Mountain Dew’s Pitch Black drink.

The company continured this trend at WrestleMania, advertising "Intuit Turbo Tax" during the Men’s 4-Way Tag Team Match. Additionally, there was a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal ad during the match between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

WWE CEO Nick Khan revealed during an interview with "LightShed Live" that things that have worked well for UFC, could soon be appearing on WWE television as part of their merger under Endeavor

“Look at what Endeavor has done with the UFC. I believe the UFC, pre-acquisition, their sales and sponsorship was around $35 million. It’s my understanding that that’s now borderline $200 million a year, which is far in advance of us.”

“If you think about it, UFC, an amazing sport, is a far grittier sport than WWE. So the fact that their sponsorship dollars far exceed us, that comes down in our opinion to Endeavor, obviously working in conjunction with the UFC to maximize those dollars. It’s what we want for our company.”
When it comes to placing advertising in the ring, it is not something WWE normally does, but Khan said they are open to it.

“We’re open for business. Ring mat, ring apron, the turnbuckles, everything that can be sold, we want to explore selling it.”

“Obviously, it needs to be the right product. It can’t be too distracting, but if it is the right relationship and the right company, we’re ready to go.”

 

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #nick khan

