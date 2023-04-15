AEW Rampage (4/14/2023) Results

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, April 14, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (4/14/2023)

And the "This is Rampage, baby!" theme and accompanying video airs to get this week's one-hour AEW on TNT program off-and-running.

IWGP Tag-Team Championships

Aussie Open (C) vs. Best Friends

We shoot to the ring where the two teams scheduled for our opening contest are already in the ring and ready to rock. It will be Aussie Open defending their IWGP Tag-Team Championships against the duo of Best Friends.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some good back-and-forth action and then as the Best Friends start to pull into the offensive lead, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we settle back into the ring, we see Aussie Open starting to take over and dominate the ring action. The champs fight back into the lead where they hit a cool suplex spot that sees one start the suplex off before passing the guy off to the other teammate to finish it.

Now we move to the finish, which sees Kyle and Mark manage to score the pin fall victory to successfully retain their IWGP Tag-Team Championships. Great first match on this week's show.

Winners and STILL IWGP Tag-Team Champions: Aussie Open

Mark Briscoe Didn't Sign Up For This ...

We shoot backstage and we see a hesitant Mark Briscoe hearing Sonjay Dutt and company talk about what the plans are for he, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh. Briscoe definitely doesn't look happy at joining up for this.

We Hear From FTR

Now we shoot to the ring where Tony Schiavone is joined by his guests at this time, the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler talk about their journey to finally capturing the titles that alluded them.

As they continue to talk, it is announced that Harwood and Wheeler have signed new long-term contracts with All Elite Wrestling that will keep them with AEW for the next four years.

The Hardys & Isiah Kassidy Are Ready For The Firm

From there, we head backstage where Lexy Nair is standing by with her guests at this time, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. The three talk about Jeff Hardy's return on Dynamite and their issues with The Firm. They make it clear they are ready to do battle with The Firm.

Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Jake Manning, Luther, Serpentico & Angelico

We see a quick message from Wardlow stemming from his beatdown of the car gifted to Powerhouse Hobbs by QT Marshall on Dynamite. From there, we head to the ring for our next match of the evening.

The team of Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh make their way to the ring accompanied by Sonjay Dutt. Already in the ring are their four opponents for this eight-man tag-team action.

Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Jarrett hits the ring and pushes Manning as he was about to lock up with Briscoe. Briscoe doesn't like this, much like everything else involving his new buddies as of late.

Satnam Singh hits a massive chokeslam which is followed up by a froggy-bow by Briscoe for the pin fall victory in a quick but fun match.

Winners: Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh

Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura

It's time for women's one-on-one action, as we head back to the ring for our next match of the evening here on this week's Rampage on TNT.

With that said, Taya Valkyrie makes her way down to the ring where her opponent, Emi Sakura, is already waiting for her. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Valkyrie fares well early on but then Sakura turns the tables on her and takes over. As she does, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Valkyrie fighting back into the offensive lead as Jade Cargill and Leila Grey make their way down to the ring with "Smart" Mark Sterling.

Taya ends up hitting her finisher that Jade Cargill is trying to sue her over, for the victory. After the match, Leila Grey was sent down to the ring, but she was hit with The Road to Valhalla as well.

Finally, Jade Cargill kicks her shoes off and hits the ring. She and Taya Valkyrie then fought each other, but Leila Grey nailed Taya Valkyrie from behind. Taya Valkyrie was then hit with Jaded and left laying.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

The Acclaimed Crash J.A.S. Rap Session

From there, we head back to the ring where we see Jake Hager, Daddy Magic Matt Menard and Cool Hand Angelo Parker. They announce that they are going to show how easy it is to rap.

Daddy Magic raps about his hard nipples and what makes them hard and then Parker raps about his good hair day. Finally, The Acclaimed come out and run off the J.A.S. members when they go to "scissor me daddy" to Menard's nipples with a real pair of scissors.

A match is then announced for next week's show and the segment wraps up on that note.

Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears

Once the rap segment wraps up, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see Mark Henry hosting a quick pre-main event interview segment. After it wraps up, he determines that it has, in fact, been enough talk and that it is, indeed time for tonight's main event.

And that it is.

With that said, the familiar sounds of "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry's catchy-ass entrance theme music hits and out he comes for our final bout of the evening here on this week's one-hour AEW on TNT program.

After he settles in the ring, the theme hits for Shawn Spears and the new dad who has been out of action for quite some time makes his way down to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The fans chant "Welcome back!" at Spears coming out of the gate. We see some good back-and-forth action with Jungle Boy faring well early on.

Spears starts to take over as the action spills out to the floor. He hits a lengthy delayed suplex at ringside and then we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our featured bout of the evening continues.

As we settle in from the final commercial break of the show, we see Spears fighting his way towards a finish as the commentators sing his praises as someone who was with The Pinnacle and MJF the last time we saw him.

Jungle Boy fights back into the offensive lead but Spears cuts him short and takes over again. Things come to a blunt finish out of the blue when Perry rolls Spears up and pulls off the victory.

The commentators point out that like the other pillars of AEW, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, he too improves to 2-0 since the big four-way verbal battle between the guys on Dynamite. Jungle Boy puts over Spears and raises his hand as this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry