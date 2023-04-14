WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Advertised Names For WWE's Return To Madison Square Garden In July Revealed

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 14, 2023

It is being reported by PWInsider that several names are being advertised for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden on July 7th of this year, which will be a live SmackDown! taping.

Announced names include Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, GUNTHER, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, The New Day, Ricochet and LA Knight.

It's worth noting that neither Roman Reigns nor Drew McIntyre are advertised for the taping.

