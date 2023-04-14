Advertised Names For WWE's Return To Madison Square Garden In July Revealed

It is being reported by PWInsider that several names are being advertised for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden on July 7th of this year, which will be a live SmackDown! taping.
Announced names include Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, GUNTHER, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, The New Day, Ricochet and LA Knight.
It's worth noting that neither Roman Reigns nor Drew McIntyre are advertised for the taping.
