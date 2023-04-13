WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

WWE King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Nixed?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 13, 2023

WWE King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Nixed?

WWE recently announced the return of the "King and Queen of the Ring" tournaments as a premium live event which was due to take place from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The event would have featured the finals of the 2023 King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

However, WWE has now announced that the event will instead be named "Night of Champions", which is a former WWE PPV name that ran from 2007-2015, before being replaced with "Clash of Champions".

The status of the King and Queen's tournaments remains unclear.


Tags: #wwe #king of the ring #queen of the ring #night of champions

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81562/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer