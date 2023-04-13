WWE King & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Nixed?

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

WWE recently announced the return of the "King and Queen of the Ring" tournaments as a premium live event which was due to take place from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The event would have featured the finals of the 2023 King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

However, WWE has now announced that the event will instead be named "Night of Champions", which is a former WWE PPV name that ran from 2007-2015, before being replaced with "Clash of Champions".

The status of the King and Queen's tournaments remains unclear.