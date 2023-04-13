CM Punk Looks Set To Return To AEW

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

There are reportedly plans in place for CM Punk to return to All Elite Wrestling.

Fightful is reporting that Punk has told the company "repeatedly" that he wants to come back having been off television since All Out in September 2022 when he beat Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.

Following the match, Punk went delivered a press conference rant where he aired his grievances about Colt Cabana, Adam Page, the EVPs of AEW. Following the conference Punk and his friend Ace Steel were involved in a real-life fight against The Elite’s Kenny Omega and Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). Steel was fired and Punk was suspended following the incident and required surgery for a torn triceps injury.

In an update on Punk's status, Fightful Select reports wheels are in motion for Punk’s return. AEW recently announced that the promotion will be heading to Wintrust Arena in Chicago (Punk’s hometown on June 21st, a date worth noting with the hope Punk will return on that show or thereabouts.

The company is also considering announcing Punk's return rather than a surprise.

Fightful also adds, "there was also a meeting planned between CM Punk and Chris Jericho" who is a locker room leader in AEW and has some issues to settle with Punk.