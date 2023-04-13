WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On AEW Plans For Jeff Hardy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 13, 2023

In an update on Jeff Hardy's AEW return, Fightful Select reports that Jeff still recovering from recent eye surgery, so any plans for him to wrestle won't be happening right away despite his return to television.

“Jeff just had some eye surgery. His eyes were just a little off-set, it’s just probably from wear and tear and beating his body up. They had to work on some ligaments and tendons in one of his eyes. So they corrected that [with] surgery and they said probably in five, six weeks, he should be okay.”

In February, Jeff’s court case was closed after this sentence from Volusia County was handed down.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #jeff hardy

