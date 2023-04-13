Update On AEW Plans For Jeff Hardy

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

In an update on Jeff Hardy's AEW return, Fightful Select reports that Jeff still recovering from recent eye surgery, so any plans for him to wrestle won't be happening right away despite his return to television.

“Jeff just had some eye surgery. His eyes were just a little off-set, it’s just probably from wear and tear and beating his body up. They had to work on some ligaments and tendons in one of his eyes. So they corrected that [with] surgery and they said probably in five, six weeks, he should be okay.”

In February, Jeff’s court case was closed after this sentence from Volusia County was handed down.