WWE Hall Of Famer Says Jeff Hardy Better Not "F**k This Opportunity Up"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 13, 2023

During the latest Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) commented on his former rival Jeff Hardy returning to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Ray said:

“Truth be told, Jeff better not f*** this opportunity up. Because Jeff’s been given a lot of opportunities. This probably will be the final opportunity for him. Listen, the world of pro wrestling does not present nearly as much temptation these days as it did 20 years ago. So if Jeff were to have another slip-up, I would say that’s mostly on Jeff going out of his way to look for the slip-up as opposed to the slip-up just being around you at all times.” 

