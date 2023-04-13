WWE Management Would Be "Surprised" If Top Star Left For AEW

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport WWE higher-ups are not expecting Edge to leave and jump ship to AEW. There has been a lot of speculation regarding a reunion of Edge and Christian, but of course, Christian is under contract to All Elite Wrestling for now. On Edge:

“If he retires the summer in Toronto, I wouldn’t be surprised. I would be surprised if he finishes his current deal and then goes to AEW, WWE would be surprised too. Even though you’ve got Christian factor, you know, they could team one more time and wrestle each other one more time, I’d be surprised if he wrestles past WWE. WWE would be very surprised as well.”