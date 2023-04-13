Sonya Deville Calls WrestleMania 39 A "Full Circle Moment"

Sonya Deville was recently interviewed on It's Mike Jones, where she spoke about reuniting with Chelsea Green at WrestleMania 39.

“It’s such a crazy full circle moment for Chelsea and I because we were at the same original tryout eight years ago for ‘WWE Tough Enough.’ I ended up getting on the show and she ended up being an alternate and getting on the show later on. Then she took a different path and I got signed. It was kind of like the weirdest full circle nostalgia for us to be in the ring as a tag team at WrestleMania eight years later.“