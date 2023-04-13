WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH TV SPOILERS For 4/20

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 13, 2023

The April 20 edition of ROH TV was taped Wednesday at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Fred I:

- The Kingdom defeated Action Andretti and Darius Martin

- Willow Nightingale defeated Charlette Renegade. After the match, Charlette and Robyn Renegade double teamed Nightingale

- Lance Archer squashed a local enhancement worker. Archer came out dragging the opponent from the back to the ring

- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Joey Kick

- ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Heather Reckless

- The Iron Savages defeated two local enhancement workers

- ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defeated Colt Cabana

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET on HonorClub or watchroh.com.


