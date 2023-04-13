ROH TV SPOILERS For 4/20

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Apr 13, 2023

The April 20 edition of ROH TV was taped Wednesday at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Fred I:

- The Kingdom defeated Action Andretti and Darius Martin

- Willow Nightingale defeated Charlette Renegade. After the match, Charlette and Robyn Renegade double teamed Nightingale

- Lance Archer squashed a local enhancement worker. Archer came out dragging the opponent from the back to the ring

- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Joey Kick

- ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Heather Reckless

- The Iron Savages defeated two local enhancement workers

- ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defeated Colt Cabana

