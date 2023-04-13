WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 13, 2023

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage after the Dynamite event on Wedne

sday night from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- Aussie Open defeated The Best Friends to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

- FTR did a promo segment Cash Wheeler announced that they had signed a four-year contract AEW. They said that after this contract, they would retire from pro wrestling.

- Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Mark Briscoe, and Satnam Singh defeated Manscout Jake Manning and The Spanish Announce Project in a 10-man tag team match.

- Taya Valkyrie defeated Emi Sakura. During it, Jade Cargill and Leila Grey came out. Post-match, Grey entered the ring but Valkyrie laid her out with the Road to Valhalla. Cargill and Valkyrie brawled with Grey. Cargill then laid out Valkyrie with Jaded.

- Jungle Boy defeated Shawn Spears

 

