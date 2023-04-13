AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage after the Dynamite event on Wedne
sday night from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
- Aussie Open defeated The Best Friends to retain the IWGP Tag Team Titles.
- FTR did a promo segment Cash Wheeler announced that they had signed a four-year contract AEW. They said that after this contract, they would retire from pro wrestling.
- Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Mark Briscoe, and Satnam Singh defeated Manscout Jake Manning and The Spanish Announce Project in a 10-man tag team match.
- Taya Valkyrie defeated Emi Sakura. During it, Jade Cargill and Leila Grey came out. Post-match, Grey entered the ring but Valkyrie laid her out with the Road to Valhalla. Cargill and Valkyrie brawled with Grey. Cargill then laid out Valkyrie with Jaded.
- Jungle Boy defeated Shawn Spears
