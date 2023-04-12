WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Hardy Makes Surprise Return On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 12, 2023

Jeff Hardy made a surprise return during Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

During an in-ring segment that was meant to feature the Blackpool Combat Club but instead "All Ego" Ethan Page was in the ring. He talked about Matt Hardy hitting him in the head with the title and costing him his match and HOOK beating and injuring Stokely Hathaway.

Page demands to know why Hardy did what he did. Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy came to the ring and called Page the biggest assh*le he's ever met in his life. He then went on to Page signing a contract that says if HOOK beats him, Hardy and Private Party are no longer stuck in The Firm.

It also states Hardy can choose their next match. Hardy says when they win the match they are completely legally free from Page and Stokely. Page tells them there's more than just he and Stokely in The Firm.

Big Bill, Lee Moriarty and Ethan Page proceed to beat down Hardy and Kassidy. As this is going on, finally the sounds of Action Bronson fill the house speakers and The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil makes his way down to the ring to clean house.

HOOK starts tossing bodies all over the place but the numbers game ends up making a difference. As they are all getting beat down, Jeff Hardy's theme hits and out comes "The Charismatic Enigma" with a chair cleaning house as the crowd goes absolutely bonkers.

Source: Thanks to RAJAH for coverage for this report.
