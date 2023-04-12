AEW Legend Sting Returns To Dynamite, Mentions Cody Rhodes, Ric Flair and More

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Tonight during the opening on AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin’s celebration was cut short as he was joined by AEW World Champion, MJF.

MJF told Allin at Full Gear 2021 the two of them "had one of the greatest matches in the history of professional wrestling". MJF then told Allin, "You are not on the level of the devil."

Darby went on to remind MJF he has chased a lot of material things in his life to which MJF responded by calling Allin “an arrogant little boy,” telling him that he, Guevara and Perry all want to talk about him but they should know that "morals kill careers in this sport, and that’s a fact."