AEW Legend Sting Returns To Dynamite, Mentions Cody Rhodes, Ric Flair and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 12, 2023

Tonight during the opening on AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin’s celebration was cut short as he was joined by AEW World Champion, MJF.

MJF told Allin at Full Gear 2021 the two of them "had one of the greatest matches in the history of professional wrestling". MJF then told Allin, "You are not on the level of the devil."

Darby went on to remind MJF he has chased a lot of material things in his life to which MJF responded by calling Allin “an arrogant little boy,” telling him that he, Guevara and Perry all want to talk about him but they should know that "morals kill careers in this sport, and that’s a fact."

 
During his promo, Sting mentioned people who helped him at different stages of his career including Ric Flair and nWo members Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. In regard to Flair, he said he was like his cheerleader early in his career, just like Cody Rhodes was MJF's cheerleader when he was in AEW.
 
The segment ended with MJF spitting in Darby's face and then leaving the ring.
 

