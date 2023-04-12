Former WWE Superstar Always Wanted To Be A "Paul Heyman Girl"

During an interview on Superstar Crossover AEW star Saraya revealed that she always wanted to be in Paul Heyman’s exclusive club during her time with WWE.
“I wanted to be a ‘Paul Heyman girl’ so bad. Everyone wanted to be a ‘Paul Heyman girl,’ and I even said to him that I wanted to be a ‘Paul Heyman girl.’ I was in his book — he put me in his book, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I love you.”
Saraya, then Paige in WWE signed with AEW in 2022.
