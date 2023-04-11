Title Match and Women’s Tag Match Announced For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Two matches have been announced for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW announced that Silas Young has answered the AEW TNT Title open challenge of Powerhouse Hobbs. Furthermore, the company revealed that Riho will team up with Skye Blue to go up against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm.

Below is the updated lineup for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite:

- Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho

- Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs Buddy Matthews

- Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa

- AEW TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Silas Young

- Skye Blue & Riho vs. The Outcasts (Toni Storm & Ruby Soho)