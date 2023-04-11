New Match Added to Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode, Updated Card

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Sol Ruca vs. Tiffany Stratton has been added to tonight’s WWE NXT card.

The official WWE.com preview for the match reads:

“New NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell doesn’t have a No. 1 contender to her title, which means Sol Ruca and Tiffany Stratton will look to make a statement in hopes of getting a coveted championship match. Stratton competed in the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver but came up short to Hartwell, whereas Ruca is still looking for her first chance at gold. Who will come out on top in a battle between two of NXT’s best young Superstars? Tune in to NXT on USA at 8/7 C to find out!,”

Below is the updated card for the show:

- Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca

- Cora Jade appears to address last week’s return

- Chase University hosts MVP Ceremony for Duke Hudson

- Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner. If Von loses, Mr. Stone will leave him

- NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defend against Fallon Henley and Kiana James

- Fatal 4 Way to determine the Spring Breakin opponent for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes with Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. 2 Superstars TBA