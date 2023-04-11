WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Match Added to Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode, Updated Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2023

Sol Ruca vs. Tiffany Stratton has been added to tonight’s WWE NXT card.

The official WWE.com preview for the match reads:

“New NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell doesn’t have a No. 1 contender to her title, which means Sol Ruca and Tiffany Stratton will look to make a statement in hopes of getting a coveted championship match. Stratton competed in the NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver but came up short to Hartwell, whereas Ruca is still looking for her first chance at gold. Who will come out on top in a battle between two of NXT’s best young Superstars? Tune in to NXT on USA at 8/7 C to find out!,” 

Below is the updated card for the show:

- Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca

- Cora Jade appears to address last week’s return

- Chase University hosts MVP Ceremony for Duke Hudson

- Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner. If Von loses, Mr. Stone will leave him

- NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defend against Fallon Henley and Kiana James

- Fatal 4 Way to determine the Spring Breakin opponent for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes with Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. 2 Superstars TBA


