Claudio Castagnoli ROH World Title Match Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2023

A former WWE star will challenge Claudio Castagnoli for his ROH World Championship on this week’s edition of ROH TV.

Ring of Honor has announced the full card this week’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV on Thursday, April 13. Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH World Title against Gran Metalik.

Below is the full card:

- ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Metalik

- Mike Bennett vs. Darius Martin

- Skye Blue vs. Kelly Madan

- Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams

- Willow Nightingale vs. Little Mean Kathleen

- Mark Briscoe vs. Ari Daivari

- ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Ashley D’Amboise

- Katsuyori Shibata & Alex Coughlin vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

- Tony Nese vs. Stu Grayson


