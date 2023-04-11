AEW Rampage Moved To Saturday Later This Month

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

AEW will be changing the schedule for AEW Rampage later this month.

The TNT schedule for Friday, April 21 has the NHL Playoffs scheduled in the time slot where AEW Rampage normally airs. Instead, AEW Rampage airing will be in the Saturday night, April 22 slot at the same time of 10/9c.

AEW has yet to confirm a schedule change.