WWE RAW Results (4/10/23)

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (4/10/2023)

Thanks to our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com for the following results:

The usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature narrated by WWE legend John Cena airs to get things started on this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio Kick Off This Week's Show

From there, we shoot inside the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. where the camera pans the venue as Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to this week's show. We then hear the familiar sounds of Rey Mysterio's theme song.

The masked WWE Hall of Fame legend emerges from the back and heads down to the ring to start off this week's three-hour WWE on USA program. As Mysterio settles inside the ring, we shoot over to Patrick and Graves, who have their first on-camera appearance as they run down the advertised lineup for the program.

We settle back in the ring after that and Mysterio's entrance tune dies down. Rey begins speaking and welcomes us to Monday Night Raw. He says he's got to open up to us, as he's had an emotional week. The fans break out in a loud "Rey! Rey! Rey!" chant.

Mysterio continues and mentions that he was inducted into the 2023 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania Week. The fans chant "You deserve it!" He follows up by mentioning that he then competed at the biggest WrestleMania of all-time. Magnify that by the fact that his opponent was his own son.

Before he can say anything else, the theme for Dominik Mysterio hits and the son of the pro wrestling legend and member of The Judgment Day comes out to the top of the entrance stage. He tells his dad to keep his name out of his mouth.

He says all he does is make everything about him. He says he never cared about him and that's why he's better off with his real family, The Judgment Day. Dom goes on to say he would have defeated his father and mentions Bad Bunny getting in his business and paying for it. We are then shown footage of this taking place on last week's show.

Rey says he spoke to Bad Bunny last night and he assured him that he'll be back. He says when he does return, they'll regret putting their hands on him. Dom calls this more empty words from a dead-beat dad. Rey calls Dom a lost cause after saying he never wanted to fight him at WrestleMania in the first place.

He then goes on to challenge Dom to step into the ring here tonight in Seattle and have a WrestleMania rematch. Dom says he doesn't want to fight his own father, but knows somebody who does. Finn Balor's theme hits and out he comes.

Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

As Balor makes his way out and heads down to the ring, Patrick and Graves tell us on commentary that when we return, Rey Mysterio will go one-on-one against Finn Balor. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Mysterio and Balor in the ring and ready, and then the bell sounds to officially get this opening contest off-and-running. We see "The Prince" Finn Balor jump off into an early offensive lead, taking it to Rey with a barrage of punches in the corner.

He stops to gloat, which allows Mysterio to take back over. He climbs up on Balor in the corner and punches away as the crowd counts along with each shot that lands. This doesn't last long, as The Judgment Day leader regains control of the offense. The camera shows Dom watching on with glee at ringside as Balor takes it to his pops.

The action spills out to the floor at ringside and we see Mysterio back in control, as he stomps away at Balor as his son watches on. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Rey beginning a fired up offensive comeback, which gets the crowd pumped up. Balor ends up letting all of the air out of the tires, however, as he shifts the momentum back in his favor and starts getting closer and closer on finishing this one off.

Rey is struggling to keep this one alive, as Balor dominates the offense, stomping away at Rey in the corner. While the referee is tied up, we see Dom hop on the ring apron to presumably get in some cheap shots, but Rey springs to life and knocks Dom on the floor.

He turns and decks Balor and then resumes focus on his boy, heading out to the ring to follow-up on him with some more offense. He bounces Dom's dome off the commentary table a few times but is ultimately blasted with a chain, before being rolled back in the ring for a Coup de Grace from Balor for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Finn Balor

Lita Gets Attacked Backstage

Once the match wraps up, we see Chad Gable and Otis backstage with Maxinne for an interview, which gets interrupted when news breaks of a situation unfolding in a different area.

The camera-man runs to catch up to see what is going on, and we see one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions, Amy "Lita" Dumas, laid out on the floor with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan screaming for help.

Adam Pearce and company officials rush to the scene to check on her, and eventually Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus show up as well, and they aren't totally buying the fact that Rodriguez and Morgan, who have a title match scheduled against Lita and Lynch, just happened to be right there when this went down. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Becky Lynch On Lita's Attack, Tonight's Title Defense

When we return from the break, we see an extended video package looking back on Brock Lesnar's surprise attack on Cody Rhodes at the start of their scheduled tag-team main event against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on the Raw After WrestleMania show.

From there, we shoot backstage for an interview with Becky Lynch. "The Man" talks about having her suspicions regarding who is responsible for the attack that Lita suffered earlier tonight.

She says she's in a local medical facility being checked on, but announces Trish Stratus will fill in for her to defend the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez tonight.

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships

Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus (C) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

Now we return inside the Climate Pledge Arena where Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan make their way out and head down to the ring for the second match of the evening here on Monday Night Raw.

The theme for Trish Stratus hits and the WWE Hall of Fame legend heads out. She stops and then Becky Lynch's entrance tune kicks in and the two head to the ring together for their title defense against Rodriguez and Morgan.

On that note, we head to another pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, the ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and the challengers and then the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

We see Lynch and Rodriguez kicking things off for their respective teams. Lynch starts things off by pushing Rodriguez hard and saying something about her and Morgan being responsible for Lita's sneak attack backstage tonight. Rodriguez yells back that she didn't do it.

From there, things start to unfold, as the two begin trading shots. Both end up tagging out and we see Trish and Liv get a turn at duking it out in front of the thousands of members of the WWE Universe in Seattle, WA.

As the challengers start to settle into the offensive driver's seats, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this title tilt. When we return from the break, we see Trish and Liv end up in the ring again. They each hit the ropes, grab each other's hair and yank each other down face-first into the mat at the same time.

Rodriguez ends up tagging in moments later and she heads to the top-rope with Trish. The woman who delivers "Stratus-faction" hits a leaping hurricanrana on the much larger Rodriguez to bring her off the top the hard way. They crash down onto the mat and then Trish tags Lynch back in.

"The Man" picks up where Trish left off, taking it to Raquel as the fans cheer her on. Rodriguez starts fighting back, hoisting Lynch up and hitting her with a couple of big back-breakers across her knee. She then makes a tag to bring in Liv for the first time in several minutes.

We see the fresher Morgan connect with a wicked tornado DDT for a close near fall on Lynch. The fans chant "Becky! Becky!" and rally behind "The Man." Lynch fights back and ends up taking control of the action, which she brings to her corner.

She tags Trish back in and the two head to the top-rope together with Morgan. They look for a double super-plex, however Rodriguez runs over and gets in the power-bomb position. We see a stacked tower spot to bring everyone off the top the hard way, with all of them crashing and burning on the mat.

The fans break out into a loud "This is Awesome!" chant. We see Rodriguez look to slam Morgan onto Lynch, however "The Man" counters and instead, Raquel takes out her own partner. Lynch goes for the cover but Raquel kicks out.

Lynch goes for the Man-Handle, but can't finish her off. She locks her in the Dis-Arm-Her but that don't finish her off either. Trish hits the ring and delivers her Stratus-faction finishing move.

Lynch connects with another Man-Handle Slam on Morgan for another close pin attempt, which is broken up. Trish ends up tagging herself in and she goes for the Chick-Kick but ends up getting decked and pinned for a shocking upset. We have new champions.

Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

Trish Stratus Turns On Becky Lynch

After the match wraps up, we see Rodriguez and Morgan celebrating their title victory. Lynch and Trish hug and make sure each other are okay, playing to the crowd, when out of nowhere we see Trish Stratus turn heel and attack Becky Lynch.

She blasts her with a Chick Kick and then gets down her in face and talks trash to her as the post-match segment wraps up.

Cathy Kelley Interviews Paul Heyman

We shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley is joined by Paul Heyman. "The Wise Man" of The Bloodline is asked if he has any comment or knowledge about Brock Lesnar's surprise savage attack on Cody Rhodes on last week's show.

Heyman goes on a lengthy rant about how he did. He then mentions how Sami Zayn isn't here tonight. He says Riddle isn't here tonight, either. He says they supposedly had flight delay issues but doubts that's what really happened.

Instead, he chooses to believe the two realized Solo Sikoa and The Usos are here tonight and decided to opt for later flights. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Problems Within Damage CTRL?

As we settle back in from the break, we see a worked up Trish Stratus walking backstage moments after her heel turn attack on Becky Lynch. We then shoot to Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

The Damage CTRL members talk, with Bayley leading the charge after having a brief meeting with Paul "Triple H" Levesque. She says all he wanted to talk about was the WWE Draft and mentions how she insisted they remain on the same brand, regardless of what happens in the Draft.

Iyo Sky ends up getting annoyed as Bayley drones on with only her interests in mind, but Dakota Kai interjects and tries playing peace-keeper. After that, the backstage segment wraps up.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

We head back inside the host venue for tonight's show where "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley heads to the ring to the tune of his entrance music and as he does, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see Lashley still in the ring finishing up his ring entrances. His music dies down and the theme for his opponent, Bronson Reed, begins playing as the massive man makes his way to the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening. We see Reed dominating the offense early on, bull-rushing "The All Mighty" into the corner and unloading on him with a barrage of strikes.

Lashley ends up escaping and hitting a big takedown on Reed. He pounds away at him on the mat and then brings the action back to the feet where he goes for a suplex on the massive man. Reed defends well and avoids it. He starts to take over from there.

Reed knocks Lashley out to the floor. He heads out to the ring apron and runs and leaps onto Lashley for an enormous splash. After that, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return from the break, we see Reed still dominating the action until Lashley finally fires up for a big offensive comeback. He blasts Reed with a big spear and then continues to punish him until setting him up for his "Hurt Lock" submission-finisher.

As Lashley looks to secure his Hurt Lock, he is unable to clasp his hands together to finish the hold. This leads to Reed bringing Lashley down to the mat with all of his weight on top of him. He heads to the top-rope.

Lashley tries going up after him but Reed rakes his eyes and then leaps off with a shoulder block / punch that nearly be-heads "The All Mighty." He picks Lashley up and looks for a power bomb, but Lashley escapes out the back door and hits the big man with a knee to the bread basket.

He follows that up by powering Reed up and Donkey Kong'ing the much larger man on the mat. The fans roar and chant "Bobby! Bobby!" as he picks Reed up and again goes for his Hurt Lock submission.

Again he struggles closing his hands together and as he continues to try to do so, the two crash through the ropes and splatter on the mat at ringside.

Lashley gets up and hoists Reed up across his shoulders, but Reed slides out the back door and rams Lashley into the steel steps. As soon as he does, the referee calls for the bell and this one ends via a double count-out. The two continue to brawl long after the bell.

Winner: Double Count-Out

Cody Rhodes Is In The Building

After the post-match brawl between Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed wraps up, we shoot backstage and see Cody Rhodes walking towards the entrance out to the ring. As "The American Nightmare" continues to stroll the hall-ways, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme song of Cody Rhodes and out comes the popular WWE Superstar to a huge rock star reaction. He settles in the ring and his music fades down.

Rhodes lifts the mic up and gets ready to begin, but is interrupted by a loud "Cody! Cody!" chant. He finally begins with his usual opening line, "So, city-name here [Seattle, this evening] whatta-ya wanna talk about?"

He talks about how for weeks and weeks he spoke about wanting to "finish the story" at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood by defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He says he failed to do so and there has been a lot of talk about why. He asks that everyone point directly at him.

Rhodes continues by talking about how he spoke to a friend named Matt [Jackson, perhaps?] and how he was asked by him if he thinks at this point in his career wins and losses really matter. He says with a fire in his voice that they do, because how else do you steal the show if you're going to lose at the end.

"The American Nightmare" continues and mentions how to make matters worse, he was savagely attacked by the man he was expecting to be his ally and partner last week -- Brock Lesnar. He asks why and then goes on to talk about some of the history of "The Beast Incarnate."

Cody goes on to criticize Lesnar for doing that, in all ways at his disposal with his size, power and real-life fighting talent as a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, he chose to do so with a sneak attack from behind as soon as he turned his back to him and leaned on the trust he assumed they had going into the main event last week.

He continues and says he'll be as honest as he can in saying this, before asking himself the question aloud, "Am I scared of Brock Lesnar?" He responds with a very simple-and-to-the-point, "Yes," before continuing to explain that despite that, he still very much wants to fight Brock Lesnar.

From there, a very worked up and animated Cody Rhodes goes on to mention that even though Brock Lesnar is not here in the building tonight, he is making it clear that he is challenging him to a match at WWE Backlash. He tells Lesnar to answer the call and does an emphatic mic drop to end the passionate promo segment.

The Usos vs. Alpha Academy

We see a video package looking at the return of "The Original BRO" Riddle and his involvement in the ongoing story between Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and The Bloodline.

From there, we return inside the Climate Pledge Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of The Usos' entrance theme. The commentators talk about how odd it is to see Jimmy and Jey Uso make their way to the ring without a ton of titles strapped around their waists.

As the former longtime Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions head to the ring for our next match of the evening, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear "SHUSH! SHUSH PLEASE!" and out comes the Alpha Academy duo, consisting of Chad Gable and Otis. The two make their way down and settle inside the squared circle as their entrance tune winds down.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this tag-team contest here at the top of the third-and-final hour of this week's Monday Night Raw broadcast on the USA Network.

Otis and Jey Uso kick things off for their respective teams. Otis does some comedy spots early on with Uso and then starts to go to work on him. We then see Gable tag in and hit his series of offensive trademarks, including the loud "SHUSH" spot off the ropes in the corner.

Jimmy finally tags in and we see the momentum shift into the favor of "We The Ones." Jimmy and Jey hit some big double-team spots and knock Gable and Otis out to the floor at ringside. As The Usos put their 1's in the air, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see The Usos still in firm control of the offense, taking turns beating on a weakened Gable, with Otis nowhere in sight. Moments later, Otis finally heads to the ring and gets the hot tag. He enters the ring as the legal man and goes on a fiery offensive comeback for Alpha Academy, talking trash all-the-while as he does.

All four end up brawling in the ring until finally Otis is cleared from the picture, freeing up Jimmy and Jey to hit their double-team 1D finisher for the pin fall victory. Great tag-team action in this one.

Winners: The Usos

Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. Iyo Sky

Once the match wraps up, the commentary duo of Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick hype tonight's main event between Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa. From there, we head back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of Damage CTRL.

The trio of Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai head to the ring for our next match of the evening, where "The Genius of the Sky" will square off against Piper Niven and Michin in a triple-threat title eliminator to determine the next challenger to Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

As Damage CTRL settles in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Michin make her way to the ring. She settles inside and her music dies down.

Piper Niven's entrance tune hits next and out she comes for this high stakes three-way dance. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our co-main event of the evening.

Early on we see Niven dominating the action, as the larger of the three women in the contest uses her size and strength to control the offense, taking it to Sky and Michin. They end up teaming up to slow her down and as we head to a mid-match commercial break, we see Michin in the offensive driver's seat.

When we return from the break, we see Niven holding Michin and connecting with a big slam. We see Dakota Kai and Bayley from Damage CTRL watching on as Niven continues to dominate Michin and Iyo Sky.

All three start to come to life at the same time, with each catching their second winds late in the match for a flurry towards the finish goal. Michin hits Eat DeFeat and goes for the cover on Niven but it is broken up by Iyo Sky.

"The Genius of the Sky" connects with her finisher off the top-rope. She covers Michin after that and gets the win. With the victory, Michin moves on to challenge Bianca Beair for the Raw Women's Championship.

Winner and NEW No. 1 contender to Raw Women's Championship: Iyo Sky

Byron Saxton Interviews Kevin Owens

When the match wraps up, we see Bayley looking at Iyo Sky like a proud daughter after their uncomfortable exchange backstage earlier in the show. We then shoot backstage.

Bryron Saxton is standing by with "The Prize Fighter" Kevin Owens. He talks about his match against Solo Sikoa in the main event coming up next, and how his brother Sami Zayn and "The Original BRO" Riddle are not here tonight, but other members of The Bloodline are around for Sikoa if needed.

He tells Saxton to read the back of his shirt, which says, "Just keep fighting." He tells Saxton he said that so well and then says he's got to go. He walks off to end the fun backstage interview segment.

Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

We head back inside the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. where Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick set the stage on commentary for our final match of the evening here on Monday Night Raw.

The familiar sounds of Solo Sikoa's entrance theme music plays and out comes "The Enforcer" of The Bloodline, accompanied by The Usos, for our main event of tonight's show. As they settle in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Sikoa wrapping up his entrance in the ring. His music dies down and then the super-catchy ring walk tune for Kevin Owens plays and out comes "The Prize Fighter" to go it alone against Sikoa and two members of The Bloodline at ringside.

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves run down some matches and announcements for next week's Monday Night Raw show as the participants in our featured bout of the evening settle inside the squared circle.

The focus returns to the ring now where the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. Owens and Sikoa charge at each other and meet in the middle of the ring for a hockey-brawl style slugfest, holding each other by the scruff of their respective necks and swinging away wildly as the fans uproar with background atmosphere.

From there, the early offensive momentum pendulum swings in the favor of "The Enforcer" of The Bloodline, as Solo Sikoa gets Kevin Owens down and begins stomping away at "The Prize Fighter" as Jimmy and Jey Uso are shown watching on at ringside.

Owens starts to show signs of life, fighting back and taking it to Sikoa. He settles in the offensive driver's seat and knocks Sikoa out to the floor at ringside, where he rams the Samoan prospect into the steel ring steps. Back in the ring, he looks to finish this one up, but Sikoa kicks out of a subsequent pin attempt.

As the action continues, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Sikoa taking it to Owens on the mat with a submission attempt. Owens tries kicking his way free. Sikoa ends up letting go in favor of pummeling "The Prize Fighter" and taunting him while doing so.

We hear the Seattle crowd break out into a "Let's go KO!" chant in an attempt to rally Kevin Owens back into a competitive form. This ends up working out almost perfectly on cue, as "The Prize Fighter" hits his next gear, taking it to "The Enforcer" of The Bloodline as the fans roar with excitement in the background.

Owens seems well on his way to the finish line in this one, when out of nowhere his leg seems to go out on him. He sells the leg injury, but forges ahead. He looks for his trademark running cannonball splash in the corner, but lands right into a big kick from Sikoa.

Sikoa starts to add to the punishment Owens is enduring here in the final moments of this main event match. He takes him to the corner and brings him up to the top-rope. Owens ends up knocking Sikoa off the top and leaping off afterwards with a picture-perfect frog splash for a super close near fall attempt.

He also re-aggravated the knee issue he sustained moments ago in doing so. Sikoa takes this opportunity to recover and eventually starts to wear on Owens with unrelenting offense. He hits a big Samoan Drop and then heads to the top-rope. Owens hits him to slow him down but his knee buckles again.

Kevin Owens shakes off the pain in his knee and then heads up to the top-rope with Sikoa. He hooks the arm and looks for a top-rope super-plex, but his knee isn't holding up under the combined weight of the two heavyweight monsters. Owens opts instead to just headbutt the p*ss out of The Bloodline member as the crowd roars.

Sikoa ends up fighting back up there and knocks Owens down to the mat below. Owens pops back up and avoids Sikoa's subsequent leap. After Sikoa eats dirt on the landing, Owens licks his chops and looks ready to end Sikoa's night with a big "L" to take home.

The Usos try to hit the ring but Owens dusts them off with a super kick for each of them, before returning his focus to his opposition in the ring. He tries and connects with a swanton off the top for a super close pin fall attempt that the crowd bit on as the finish of the bout.

We hear another "Let's go KO!" chant spread throughout the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle as "The Prize Fighter" looks to rally his way to victory. He whips Sikoa into the ropes with intentions of connecting with his Pop-Up Powerbomb.

He does despite his knee semi-giving out on him again. SIkoa ends up hanging in as Owens shakes the cobwebs out of his injured knee, blasting Owens with his Samoan Spike for the pin fall victory. Great main event here on Raw this week.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

Sami Zayn & Riddle Sprint Into The Building To Make The Save

Once the match wraps up, we see Solo Sikoa and The Usos take advantage of a beaten Kevin Owens with the knowledge that he has no back-up in the locker room due to Sami Zayn and Riddle not being there this week.

Bad plan.

As they beat down the already beaten down Owens, we see a camera shot on the big screen of Sami Zayn and Riddle arriving to the building and literally sprinting into the venue and rushing as fast as they can to the ring.

Sami Zayn's catchy ass theme plays for the required huge pop from the crowd and the two-man sprint continues all the way from the parking lot, as Sami and Riddle head to the ring and make the save for Owens.

They beat down Sikoa, Jimmy and Jey Uso to the extreme delight of the Seattle fans in attendance. Zayn's music hits again for another sexy pop to end the evening. That's how this week's show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!