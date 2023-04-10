Cody Rhodes Wants Brock Lesnar At WWE Backlash 2023

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Cody Rhodes out for revenge against Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash.

During Monday's WWE RAW, Rhodes addressed Brock Lesnar’s heel turn on last week’s show when he attacked Rhodes before they were set to tag together against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Rhodes said his focus is fully on Lesnar and that with Brock not in town he will change him to a match at Backlash 2023 in May from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Lesnar has yet to respond to Rhodes’ challenge but will be on RAW next week to do so.