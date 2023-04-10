WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Changes Made To Tonight's WWE RAW Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2023

Changes Made To Tonight's WWE RAW Card

Following last week’s WWE Raw After WrestleMania 39 there has been a lot of concern from both talent and fans regarding Vince McMahon’s involvement in creative and if future shows will be subject to last-minute or during-the-event changes.

Vince McMahon is reportedly not backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW show in Seattle, but there have been some changes made to tonight’s show.

WWE commentary confirmed there have been a lot of travel issues this morning and some talent are still on their way to RAW or will not make it.

Vince McMahon Biography Hits NYT Bestseller List, New Ric Flair Biography Coming

Post Wrestling reports that the new Vince McMahon biography debuted at #14 on the New York Times bestseller list following a release last mo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 10, 2023 04:03PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81519/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer