Changes Made To Tonight's WWE RAW Card

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Following last week’s WWE Raw After WrestleMania 39 there has been a lot of concern from both talent and fans regarding Vince McMahon’s involvement in creative and if future shows will be subject to last-minute or during-the-event changes.

Vince McMahon is reportedly not backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW show in Seattle, but there have been some changes made to tonight’s show.

WWE commentary confirmed there have been a lot of travel issues this morning and some talent are still on their way to RAW or will not make it.