Four Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced four matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. It is possible more will be announced shortly:
- Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Mao, Shunma Katsumata & Yuki Ueno
- Nyla Rosa & Marina Shafir vs. The Renegades
- Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Rex Lawless & Traxx
- Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) vs. Aaron Rourke, Alvin Alverez & Brother Greatness
Watch #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2023
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
-@YTAlexReynolds, @SilverNumber1 & @EvilUno in action!
- @theleemoriarty & @TheCaZXL vs. @RexLawless1 & @DiffMaker_Traxx
- @k_shunma_ddt, @dna_ueno & @xinomaox vs. @TheKipSabian, @andycomplains &… pic.twitter.com/nKtEDdQXyk
⚡ Matt Hardy Is Hopeful His Brother Jeff Will Return To AEW Soon
During an interview on Isiah Kassidy’s YouTube channel, AEW star Matt Hardy commented on his brother Jeff potentially returning to AEW [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 10, 2023 09:52AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com