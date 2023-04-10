WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Four Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2023

AEW has announced four matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube. It is possible more will be announced shortly:

- Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Mao, Shunma Katsumata & Yuki Ueno
- Nyla Rosa & Marina Shafir vs. The Renegades
- Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Rex Lawless & Traxx
- Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) vs. Aaron Rourke, Alvin Alverez & Brother Greatness

