Vince McMahon Biography Hits NYT Bestseller List, New Ric Flair Biography Coming

Post Wrestling reports that the new Vince McMahon biography debuted at #14 on the New York Times bestseller list following a release last month. The book was written by Abraham Josephine Riesman.
In related news, author Tim Hornbaker announced that his biography about Ric Flair will be published on September 12, which will be titled "The Last Real World Champion: The Legacy of ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair" through ECW Press. The book is three years in the making.
My tenth book will be published on September 12, 2023. The title is The Last Real World Champion: The Legacy of 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair.— Tim Hornbaker (@TimHornbaker) April 9, 2023
This is the first book on Flair written by a historian and will be one of my largest books with over 50 pages of endnotes.
⚡ Bobby Fulton Suffers Theft Of Iconic 80s Jacket
The legendary Bobby Fulton was the victim of a theft yesterday at an NWA event revealing his iconic tuxedo jacket has been stolen. “I [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 09, 2023 06:56PM
