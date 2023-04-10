WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Vince McMahon Biography Hits NYT Bestseller List, New Ric Flair Biography Coming

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2023

Vince McMahon Biography Hits NYT Bestseller List, New Ric Flair Biography Coming

Post Wrestling reports that the new Vince McMahon biography debuted at #14 on the New York Times bestseller list following a release last month. The book was written by Abraham Josephine Riesman.

In related news, author Tim Hornbaker announced that his biography about Ric Flair will be published on September 12, which will be titled "The Last Real World Champion: The Legacy of ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair" through ECW Press. The book is three years in the making.

Bobby Fulton Suffers Theft Of Iconic 80s Jacket

The legendary Bobby Fulton was the victim of a theft yesterday at an NWA event revealing his iconic tuxedo jacket has been stolen. “I [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 09, 2023 06:56PM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #ric flair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81517/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer