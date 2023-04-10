Vince McMahon Biography Hits NYT Bestseller List, New Ric Flair Biography Coming

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Post Wrestling reports that the new Vince McMahon biography debuted at #14 on the New York Times bestseller list following a release last month. The book was written by Abraham Josephine Riesman.

In related news, author Tim Hornbaker announced that his biography about Ric Flair will be published on September 12, which will be titled "The Last Real World Champion: The Legacy of ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair" through ECW Press. The book is three years in the making.

