NJPW Announces IWGP United States Title #1 Contender’s Four-Way Mini-Tournament

NJPW has announced that Lance Archer, Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi and WIll Ospreay will compete in a mini-tournament for the IWGP United States Championship.

Archer will face Robinson this coming Sunday at NJPW Collision in Philadelphia and Ospreay and Tanahashi will compete against each other at the NJPW Resurgence event on May 21. The winners will compete at NJPW Dominion on June 4.

Mini tournament set for US, Japan

After March 29 saw Jeff Cobb come up just short in his challenge to IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega, a new number one contender has yet to be determined. With that in mind, a mini tournament of four former IWGP US Champions will take place in coming US events, with a deciding match to take place in Osaka Jo Hall at Dominion!

The first matchup will take place Sunday in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. There, Lance Archer will face Juice Robinson, in their first singles matchup since Archer defeated Juice for the title at King of Pro-Wrestling 2019.

Next, Resurgence on May 21 will see Long Beach’s Walter Pyramid play host to a huge featured match, with Hiroshi Tanahashi taking on Will Ospreay. This match had originally been scheduled for Dontaku in 2022, and was called off at short notice; now as Ospreay returns from shoulder injury, a phenomenal bout of Japanese and international aces is sure to stun the Long beach crowd.

The winners of both these matches will meet at Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall on June 4. Who will be the next challenger to Omega’s US crown?