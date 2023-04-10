AEW Star Pulled From NJPW Event Due To Injury

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 10, 2023

AEW star Eddie Kingston will now not be appearing at NJPW Collision in Philadelphia due to injury.

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced Kingston will be replaced by AEW star Orange Cassidy who will go up against Gabriel Kidd. It remains unclear the type of injury Kingston is dealing with.

NJPW Capital Collision takes place this Saturday in Washington, DC, before heading to Philadelphia for Sunday’s show.

Below is the final announced card:

- Hiroshi Tanahashi, Lio Rush & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Aussie Open & TJP

IWGP US title number one contender's tournament: Lance Archer vs. Juice Robinson

- Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi vs. KENTA & Chase Owens

- Orange Cassidy vs. Gabriel Kidd

- Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero vs. SANADA & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

- Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

- ROH Pure Rules match: Alex Coughlin vs. Tracy Williams

- El Desperado & Volador Jr. vs. Delirious & Kevin Knight