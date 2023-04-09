WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Bret Hart Reveals His Two Favorite WWE WrestleMania Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 09, 2023

Bret Hart Reveals His Two Favorite WWE WrestleMania Matches

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently joined The Wrestling Classic revealing his favorite WrestleMania match. "The Hitman" discussed his Ironman match with Shawn Michaels in 1996 and the Submission match in 1997 against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

“I put the Iron Man match and the Stone Cold [match]; they’re a couple of inches apart,” Bret Hart said. “As far as the Ironman match, that was the hardest match I’ve ever had. Yeah. And Shawn, as I knew, was going to bring everything, and he brought everything, and I was prepared for everything, and it was two of the best wrestlers in the prime of their lives giving the match of their life.

“So I can never take anything — it’s a flawless, absolutely perfect match. Same as WrestleMania 13, for sure, my two greatest matches. Both guys, Shawn and Steve, I wish if I could have gone back and never gone to WCW; I wish I’d stayed there and worked with those guys just a bit more and Undertaker, and it’s a shame that history played out the way it did.”


Tags: #wwe #bret hart #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81504/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer