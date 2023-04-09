Bret Hart Reveals His Two Favorite WWE WrestleMania Matches

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently joined The Wrestling Classic revealing his favorite WrestleMania match. "The Hitman" discussed his Ironman match with Shawn Michaels in 1996 and the Submission match in 1997 against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

“I put the Iron Man match and the Stone Cold [match]; they’re a couple of inches apart,” Bret Hart said. “As far as the Ironman match, that was the hardest match I’ve ever had. Yeah. And Shawn, as I knew, was going to bring everything, and he brought everything, and I was prepared for everything, and it was two of the best wrestlers in the prime of their lives giving the match of their life.

“So I can never take anything — it’s a flawless, absolutely perfect match. Same as WrestleMania 13, for sure, my two greatest matches. Both guys, Shawn and Steve, I wish if I could have gone back and never gone to WCW; I wish I’d stayed there and worked with those guys just a bit more and Undertaker, and it’s a shame that history played out the way it did.”