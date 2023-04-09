WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Dana White Believes WWE Has Hit A "Home Run" With Top Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 09, 2023

Dana White Believes WWE Has Hit A "Home Run" With Top Star

– During a TMZ Sports interview, UFC President Dana White had high praise for Logan Paul and the work he has been doing in WWE. White believes WWE has hit a "home run" with Paul.

"I mean look at Logan Paul. Have you seen his wrestling?” White added, “I don’t know jack **** about wrestling, but let me tell you want I do know. They hit a f***ing home run with that guy, an absolute home run. He is incredibly talented. He’s an amazing athlete. I was blown away by watching him. So obviously, if you have a scenario where somebody is that good and could go over to the WWE it’s going to happen."


Tags: #ufc #dana white #wwe logan paul

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81501/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer