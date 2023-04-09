Dana White Believes WWE Has Hit A "Home Run" With Top Star

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

– During a TMZ Sports interview, UFC President Dana White had high praise for Logan Paul and the work he has been doing in WWE. White believes WWE has hit a "home run" with Paul.

"I mean look at Logan Paul. Have you seen his wrestling?” White added, “I don’t know jack **** about wrestling, but let me tell you want I do know. They hit a f***ing home run with that guy, an absolute home run. He is incredibly talented. He’s an amazing athlete. I was blown away by watching him. So obviously, if you have a scenario where somebody is that good and could go over to the WWE it’s going to happen."