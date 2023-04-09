Former WWE Divas Champion Expecting Twins

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month that she is pregnant. Her expected due date is September 25, 2023

Below is what she said during the interview:

"This definitely means taking a break from wrestling for a while for sure, to really focus on my new family.

I love getting the chance to perform for the fans whenever I can, and WWE has always been great about leaving the door open for me whenever I want to come back. So who knows what will happen in the future after the baby?

Maybe we will have a future wrestler on our hands? WrestleMania is this weekend here in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium and I will definitely be attending and can’t wait to debut my belly bump to everyone."

In an update, she has now revealed that she’s expecting twins!