WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Former WWE Divas Champion Expecting Twins

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 09, 2023

Former WWE Divas Champion Expecting Twins

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month that she is pregnant. Her expected due date is September 25, 2023

Below is what she said during the interview:

"This definitely means taking a break from wrestling for a while for sure, to really focus on my new family.

I love getting the chance to perform for the fans whenever I can, and WWE has always been great about leaving the door open for me whenever I want to come back. So who knows what will happen in the future after the baby?

Maybe we will have a future wrestler on our hands? WrestleMania is this weekend here in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium and I will definitely be attending and can’t wait to debut my belly bump to everyone."

In an update, she has now revealed that she’s expecting twins! 


Tags: #wwe #kelly kelly #barbie blank

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81500/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer