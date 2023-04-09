Paul Heyman Tried To Get Rocky Maivia In ECW

During the latest episode of Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer dropped in and revealed that Paul Heyman once tried to scoop up Dwayne Johnson amidst the ECW/WWF working relationship.

“Real, real cool revolutionary stuff. I remember Paul [Heyman] being like, ‘Give me that guy.’ That guy was The Rock. They were doing nothing with him. Paul saw something with him, even back then, and Vince wouldn’t let him go. Would that have been awesome to have The Rock under the ECW Original banner? Yes, but it didn’t happen.”