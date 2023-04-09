Update On Vince McMahon’s Future With WWE Creative

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation with Vince McMahon and creative:
"So Smackdown, Vince was not in Portland, but he was working remote. They did not change a lot. There were things that were changed, but it wasn’t anything that was major and whatever that means. Vince is involved. He’s definitely involved and as far as how often he’s going to go [to shows], nobody knows. Nobody knows. He’s going to show up when he wants to show up. He’s going to do what he wants to do and that’s the deal"
