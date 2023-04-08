WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Sabu Hospitalized Following "Serious Medical Emergency"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2023

Sabu Hospitalized Following "Serious Medical Emergency"

ECW original Sabu has reportedly been hospitalized following a medical incident during the Squared Circle Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Squared Circle Expo released a statement detailing that Sabu had suffered a "serious medical emergency". The statement read:

“ATTN: Due to having a serious medical emergency while on the show floor, Sabu will not be appearing for the remainder of the Expo. He is currently in route to a local medical facility.

All pro photo op for the ECW pillars pro op and Sabu/RVD pro op will be refunded CASH IN HAND at the pro photo op at their scheduled times.

Our thoughts are with Sabu and all of his ECW colleagues at this time as we await for some hopefully positive news on his status.Thank you for understanding”

Sabu has since tweeted, "Hello everyone I am doing better and thank you for your well wishes "

WNS wishes Sabu all the very best.


Tags: #ecw #wwe #sabu #squared circle expo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81494/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer