Sabu Hospitalized Following "Serious Medical Emergency"

ECW original Sabu has reportedly been hospitalized following a medical incident during the Squared Circle Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Squared Circle Expo released a statement detailing that Sabu had suffered a "serious medical emergency". The statement read:

“ATTN: Due to having a serious medical emergency while on the show floor, Sabu will not be appearing for the remainder of the Expo. He is currently in route to a local medical facility.

All pro photo op for the ECW pillars pro op and Sabu/RVD pro op will be refunded CASH IN HAND at the pro photo op at their scheduled times.

Our thoughts are with Sabu and all of his ECW colleagues at this time as we await for some hopefully positive news on his status.Thank you for understanding”

Sabu has since tweeted, "Hello everyone I am doing better and thank you for your well wishes "

WNS wishes Sabu all the very best.