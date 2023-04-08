Ric Flair Names His Daughter Charlotte Flair As The "Best Performer In WWE"

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

Charlotte Flair's biggest fan has always been her father the legendary Ric Flair, and recently on his podcast, he named her the best performer in all of WWE.

During his “To Be The Man” podcast, while also praising Rhea Ripley, Flair said:

“She’s (Charlotte) on another level now, I know people are gonna say that’s your daughter. She’s the best performer in the company. She just flat out is, man or woman. Nobody can take bumps like that at her size, or no woman rather. Unbelievable. And Rhea stepped up. I mean, Rhea was a real pro man, what a match.”

“In a match like that, it doesn’t even matter who wins or loses. You have to keep track, you keep track of, you know, like at her stage because of the world titles but damn they stole [the show], I’m not kidding you. And I watched everything. I didn’t see anything. I saw good matches, but nothing like that. And they started out slowly, does that make sense?”

“At first I wondered because if there was enough interaction, enough heat, enough build up, build up to it, because they kept her off TV so much I couldn’t figure that out. I’ve heard an explanation, I’m not buying that. But boy, once they got rolling what a match, unbelievable.”