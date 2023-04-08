WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

 

Ric Flair Names His Daughter Charlotte Flair As The "Best Performer In WWE"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 08, 2023

Ric Flair Names His Daughter Charlotte Flair As The "Best Performer In WWE"

Charlotte Flair's biggest fan has always been her father the legendary Ric Flair, and recently on his podcast, he named her the best performer in all of WWE.

During his “To Be The Man” podcast, while also praising Rhea Ripley, Flair said:

“She’s (Charlotte) on another level now, I know people are gonna say that’s your daughter. She’s the best performer in the company. She just flat out is, man or woman. Nobody can take bumps like that at her size, or no woman rather. Unbelievable. And Rhea stepped up. I mean, Rhea was a real pro man, what a match.”

“In a match like that, it doesn’t even matter who wins or loses. You have to keep track, you keep track of, you know, like at her stage because of the world titles but damn they stole [the show], I’m not kidding you. And I watched everything. I didn’t see anything. I saw good matches, but nothing like that. And they started out slowly, does that make sense?”

“At first I wondered because if there was enough interaction, enough heat, enough build up, build up to it, because they kept her off TV so much I couldn’t figure that out. I’ve heard an explanation, I’m not buying that. But boy, once they got rolling what a match, unbelievable.”

Shinsuke Nakamura Set to Return to SmackDown Next Week

It has been announced that former WWE NXT, Intercontinental, and United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will be making his return to WWE p [...]

— Caylon Knox Apr 08, 2023 01:02AM


Tags: #wwe #ric flair #hall of fame #charlotte flair

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81492/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer