NJPW Reveals 2023 G1 Climax Dates

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released its schedule for the summer tournament, G1 Climax.

The winner of the G1 Climax tournament will get the chance to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

NJPW announcement below:

As summer approaches, so too does the tournament of tournaments. This year, G1 Climax 33 will see 19 events take place over a one month period from July 15 through August 13. With a traditional opening weekend in Hokkaido, and a return to the original final home of Ryogoku, an incredible month will see the best from around the world in a battle to be the one! Stay tuned for more details!

G1 CLIMAX 33 July 15- August 13 2023

Nights 1 & 2 July 15 & 16 Hokkaido: Hokkai Kita-Yell

Night 3 July 18 Yamagata: Yamagata Sports Center

Night 4 July 19 Miyagi: Xebio Arena Sendai

Night 5 July 21 Niigata: Aore Nagaoka

Night 6 July 23 Nagano Big Hat

Nights 7 & 8 July 25 & 26 Korakuen Hall

Night 9 July 27 Tokyo: Ota-Ku Gymnasium

Night 10 July 30 Aichi: Dolphin’s Arena

Night 11 August 1 Takamatsu: Takamatsu Gymnasium

Night 12 August 2 Hiroshima: Sun Plaza

Nights 13 & 14 August 5 & 6 Osaka: EDION Arena

Night 15 August 8 Kanagawa: Yokohama Budokan

Night 16 August 9 Shizuoka: Act City Hamamatsu

Night 17 August 10 Chiba: Funabashi Arena

Nights 18 & 19 (final) August 12 & 13 Ryogoku Sumo Hall