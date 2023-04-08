SANADA Defeats Kazuchika Okada At Sakura Genesis, Wins IWGP World Title

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

NJPW hosted its Sakura Genesis event on Saturday.

It big event was headlined by an IWGP World Heavyweight Title match between SANADA and Kazuchika Okada, with Okada being dethroned!

SANADA defeated Kazuchika Okada to become the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. This is the first world championship win of his pro wrestling career. SANADA used his new finisher to beat "The Rainmaker.”

This title change ended Okada's second reign with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at 95 days.