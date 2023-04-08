WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (April 7, 2023)

➜ JOIN OUR DISCORD!

The following are the results of the April 7, 2023 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/7/2023)

This week's show kicks off with an in memory of Buschwacker Butch graphic airs to acknowledge the passing of the WWE legend and then we shoot into the regular "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena.

Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch vs. GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser

From there, we see an extended video package showing the key highlights from night one and night two of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood from this past weekend at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

After the lengthy video package wraps up, we shoot inside the Moda Center in Portland, OR. where the camera pans the crowd as the SmackDown theme plays and Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

The SmackDown After WrestleMania show kicks off with the theme of Sheamus, who makes his way out accompanied by Ridge Holland and Butch. They head to the ring for our first scheduled match of the evening.

Now the theme for their opponents plays and the trio of WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Imperium duo Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci makes their way out and heads down to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, which sees Butch and Vinci kick things off for their respective teams. Butch starts off strong but Vinci gains the upper-hand and tags in Kaiser. Butch quickly re-gains the upper-hand and he tags out again, so in comes Vinci.

Butch starts utilizing his small-joint manipulation tactics as he takes it to the Imperium member. GUNTHER ties up the referee and while distracted, we see Vinci and Kaiser hit some sneaky double-team offense behind his back. Dastardly deeds!

We head to a commercial break on that note. When we return, we see GUNTHER taking it to Butch. He lets go of Butch long enough to walk over and hit Sheamus and Ridge Holland with some cheap shots. He refocuses his attack on Butch and then tags in Vinci.

Holland tags in and he powers his way into the offensive lead over Kaiser. He hits an Alabama Slam and goes for the cover, but Kaiser kicks out and takes back over. He tags in GUNTHER and all three members of Imperium hit Holland with a triple-team spot.

Sheamus finally gets the hot tag and enters the ring as the legal man for the first time in the bout. That crowd in Portland goes absolutely ballistic as he starts to take out each member of Imperium by himself. He hits GUNTHER with his Ten Beats over the Bowery spot as the fans count along with each shot that lands.

Imperium starts to fight back. Butch hits a moonsault to the floor while Sheamus lands a big knee on Kaiser in the ring. He backs in the corner and stalks him as he awaits him getting up. When he does, he plants a Brogue Kick on his chin and covers him for the pin fall victory. After the match, we head to a commercial break.

Winners: Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch

Looking Back At Brock Lesnar's Attack Of Cody Rhodes

As we settle back in from the break, we see footage of Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and then partnering up with Brock Lesnar for a tag-team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on Raw, only for Brock Lesnar to turn on him and savagely attack him by the end of the show.

Kayla Braxton Interviews Paul Heyman

When the package wraps up, we see Kayla Braxton backstage when up walks Paul Heyman with Solo Sikoa. She asks him about Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes on Raw and whether or not he had any idea that was coming.

Heyman ignores the question and says she should be asking more relevant questions, such as Roman Reigns' iconic streak as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Up walks Jey Uso and he's in a good mood until he is informed that Jimmy Uso is not here tonight.

"The Wise Man" of The Bloodline tells Jey that it was asked to be that way, as "The Tribal Chief" wants Jimmy at home so Jey can solve the Sami Zayn problem by himself. Jey is skeptical of this and Sikoa is staring him down as Heyman talks. Uso walks off. Heyman tells Sikoa that either Jey solves the Zayn problem tonight or Sikoa will be called upon to do so.

Ricochet vs. Ivar

Now we return inside the Moda Center where Ricochet makes his way out and heads to the ring for our second match of the evening. As he does, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see some still image highlights from WrestleMania 39 and then return inside the venue for tonight's SmackDown After WrestleMania, where Michael Cole does the Progressive ad-read.

Ricochet is shown finishing up his entrance and then his music dies down and the familiar sounds of the buzzer / horn of The Viking Raiders plays. Out comes Valhalla and Ivar, as one-half of The Viking Raiders is set to do battle against Ricochet.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Early on, we see Ricochet using his speed and quickness to take it to his much larger opposition. He hits some big kicks and leaping kicks, one of which knocks Ivar out to the floor.

We see Ricochet hit the ropes to build up a full head of steam, before leaping through the ropes and diving onto Ivar. Ivar catches him and slams him into the ring apron. He hits another power move and then brings the action back into the ring, where he continues to dominate.

Ivar avoids a big splash from Ricochet off the top. He muscles him up but Ricochet escapes out the back door. He hits the ropes but runs into a big knee to the bread-basket. Ivar springboards off the ropes but turns and dives right into a drop kick from Ricochet.

Ricochet now tries a page out of Ivar's book, which much like Ivar attempting a play out of Ricochet's high-flying play book, doesn't work out, as Ricochet tries muscling Ivar over his shoulders. He gets close but Ivar escapes and Donkey Kong's Ricochet off the mat.

Once again we see Ivar thinking high risk as he heads to the top rope. Ricochet stops him with some big shots and climbs up after him. Ivar knocks him down onto the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. Ricochet slingshots himself in and hits a hurricanrana on Ivar off the ropes. Ricochet heads to the top rope and connects with a shooting star press for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Ricochet

Sami Zayn Wants To Talk To Jey Uso, Kevin Owens Doesn't Agree

We shoot backstage and we see Kevin Owens staring at the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships hanging in his locker. Sami Zayn walks up and calls him on it and Owens admits it.

They talk about this being their first SmackDown as the champs and then switch gears and hear the two talking about tonight's main event between Sami and Jey Uso. Sami says something feels different and he feels like he needs to talk to him. Owens is baffled by this and asks Sami what he's talking about.

Sami says it sounds weird but he feels a sense of obligation. Kevin says after everything that happened, he's delusional if he thinks Jey is just gonna have a chat with him. He says he's known Sami long enough to know better than to try and talk him out of it. He tells him to just be careful. Sami says he's got to but he'll be okay. He walks off.

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shotzi

Raquel Rodriguez's theme hits as we return inside the Moda Center. She heads down the ramp and stops, and is then joined by Liv Morgan. The two head to the ring for our next match of the evening as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Natalya and Shotzi in the middle of their walk to the ring for this scheduled women's tag-team bout. The bell sounds and we're officially underway with this one.

Early on we see Shotzi hit a big dive onto Rodriguez on the floor. Back in the ring, Shotzi continues to work over the much larger opposition. She goes for a springboard hurricanrana but Rodriguez muscles her way into stopping Shotzi and while still wrapped in the legs of the green-haired babyface, she walks over and tags in Morgan.

Natalya looks to hit the old Hart Foundation double-team finisher but is cut off from doing so. Morgan hits her Oblivion fniisher and covers Shotzi moments later for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi

LA Knight Is Done Playing Games ... YEAH!

We shoot backstage and see Xavier Woods playing video games when in walks LA Knight. The two talk trash back-and-forth until finally Woods loses his cool and the two agree to a match. Knight takes Woods' video game controller and breaks it and walks off. Woods has to be restrained. We head to a commercial break.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque Announces 2023 WWE Draft

As we settle back in from the commercial break, we hear the "King of Kings" theme by Motorhead as WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque makes his way down and heads to the ring in his suit and tie with a microphone in-hand.

He settles in the ring and the fans in Portland break out in a loud "Triple H! Triple H!" chant, among others. Triple H says as long as he's got breath in his body, that'll never get old. He then goes on to welcome us to SmackDown and runs down some of the more notable items business-wise to come out of WrestleMania Weekend.

After that he says he's ready to talk about the future. He does his D-Generation X gimmick and asks "Are you ready?!" He then mentions that in just a few weeks time it will be the latest WWE Draft.

This year, the draft will be bigger than ever before, with every single Superstar eligible this time around. He promises this -- when it is all said-and-done, this year's draft will truly change the game.

The Judgment Day Talk Post-WrestleMania Business

Triple H says speaking of changing the game, here's a woman who is doing that a lot lately. He introduces Rhea Ripley. The SmackDown Women's Champion emerges and heads to the ring accompanied by the rest of The Judgment Day members.

Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest all settle in the ring and their music dies down. Ripley tells everyone to rise for Mami. She draws some more heat and then passes the microphone off to Balor.

Balor talks about getting his head split open at WrestleMania during his Hell In A Cell match with Edge, noting it took 14 staples to close the wound and says he's still standing here. He then passes the mic to Dom.

Dom can't get a single word out for what seems like an eternity, as the fans completely drown him out with loud boos every time he attempts to speak. We see highlights of the situation with Bad Bunny and Dom and Priest from Raw and then we return live.

Priest apologizes in Spanish to Bad Bunny for what he was forced to do on Raw this past Monday night and then the promo segment with The Judgment Day wraps up and we get ready for our next match of the evening.

Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest

Dom and Priest remain in the ring and the theme for the newest addition to the WWE Hall of Fame hits and out comes Rey Mysterio for our next match of the evening. As Rey is coming to the ring, we shift gears and head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see all four men in the ring and ready to rock. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this featured tag-team bout here on SmackDown After WrestleMania.

Early on we see some typical back-and-forth action, with the crowd way into everything. We then see Mysterio and Escobar go on an offensive tear, hitting high-flying spots in and out of the ring. Afterwards, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Priest pull off a sneaky victory for The Judgment Day duo. As Mysterio and the other Legado Del Fantasma members check on Santos Escobar, we fade backstage.

Winners: Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest

Sami Zayn Catches Up With Jey Uso, Kevin Owens Attacked

We shoot backstage and we see Sami Zayn asking building workers if they have seen Jey Uso around anywhere. As he continues his search for The Bloodline member, we head into another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Zayn catch up with Jey and he reminds him once again that there's a way out of all of this for him if he chooses to take it. He points out how everything he's said has happened.

Jey never says anything but seems to be listening. As they finish up talking, we hear some pipes and such being bounced around in the background. Zayn and Jey run to the scene and we see Kevin Owens is laid out after a mystery attack.

Zayn kneels down next to him to check on him while Jey just stands silent and looks down at them. The commentators mention that Solo Sikoa took out Owens.

Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn

The backstage segment wraps up on that note and then we return inside the Moda Center where The Usos' theme hits and out comes Jey Uso. He settles in the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Uso in the ring and then we shoot backstage where Sami Zayn is interviewed. He is asked if there is an update on Owens following the attack. He says he's being checked on and then mentions how Owens was right about what would happen.

Zayn then says he's about to take out Jey Uso and prove to him that things aren't going as he planned tonight. He heads to the ring as his music sounds inside the arena. The crowd goes wild and he settles inside the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our main event of the evening here on SmackDown After WrestleMania. We see Zayn jump off to an early offensive lead and as he does, we see Solo Sikoa emerge from the backstage area.

As Zayn and Sikoa lock eyes, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our headline bout of the evening continues.

When we return from the break, we see Zayn and Uso still duking it out as the commentators remind us that Sikoa is at ringside and Owens is being checked on backstage by the medics.

The two start talking trash to each other as the fight continues. Uso fights his way into the offensive lead. He ties up the ref and then Sikoa sneaks in a Samoan Spike to Zayn. Uso follows up with a big kick. He covers him and gets the win.

Winner: Jey Uso

Riddle Saves Sami Zayn From The Bloodline

Once the match wraps up, we see Solo Sikoa enter the ring and extend his hand to help Jey up. Jey takes it and stands up. As he does, Sikoa starts savagely continuing his attack on Zayn.

Jey simply backs into the corner and watches as Sikoa continues to pummel the hell out of an already lifeless Zayn. He shouts at him and continues his attack as Uso crouches down in the corner.

We see Solo Sikoa pick up a lifeless Zayn and go to hit him with another Samoan Spike, only for Jey to reach over and grab Sikoa's hand to stop him. Sikoa looks shocked. Jey tells him it's not necessary. Jey then looks over and super kicks Zayn as he started to get up.

Jey then tells Sikoa let's go and the two continue to beat down Zayn. Sikoa heads out and grabs a steel chair and heads back to the ring. As he does, we hear "BRO!" and Riddle sprints down to the ring from the back.

Riddle cleans house of Jey and Sikoa as Cole reminds us on commentary that months ago it was Sikoa who took out Riddle with a steel chair. Riddle clears the ring of The Bloodline members. Zayn starts to recover and we see the four men stare each other down. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!